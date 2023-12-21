Shipping company evinces interest in Gulf cruise ship service

December 21, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Giving wings to the dream of expatriates for a passenger ship from the Gulf countries to Kerala, Sai International, a prominent shipping service company, has evinced interest in providing ship services in the UAE - Kerala sector. The company communicated its willingness to operate the service during a meeting called by Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil as part of the Navakerala Sadas programme of the State government on Thursday.

A detailed discussion was held with the officials at the Kerala Maritime Board headquarters. The company expressed interest in operating a cruise ship from UAE to Beypore and a cruise service from Vizhinjam to Azhikal in the State. Maritime Board Chairman N.S. Pillai, Chief Executive Officer Shine A. Haq, shipping company representatives, and others participated in the discussion, said a release issued by the office of the Minister. An expression of interest will be invited in January from companies interested in the project as part of launching the service soon, said the release.

