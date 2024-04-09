ADVERTISEMENT

Ship carrying six cranes docks at Vizhinjam Port

April 09, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ship carrying container handling cranes being docked at the Vizhinjam port on Tuesday.

One more ship carrying the container handling cranes docked at the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport here on Tuesday. The ship carried six yard cranes (Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes) to the port. With this consignment, a total of 21 cranes have arrived here out of the order of 32 cranes, including Rail Mounted Quay Cranes (RMQC) and 24 numbers of Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes (RMGC), placed with China based M/s. Shanghai Zhenhua Port Machinery Company Limited (ZPMC) in 2018.

Two more ships carrying the remaining cranes are on the voyage to Vizhinjam which are expected to arrive here by April 17 and 23, as per the current position. The installation and trial run of 15 cranes which arrived here earlier, have been completed. The trial run of port operations would begin only after the installation and automation of all the cranes in the port, said port authorities.

As per the revised deadline for the port, the commercial operation of the port has to begin by December 2024. The port authorities are hopeful of a full-fledged trail run by September by bringing containers on barges to the port. According to Sreekumar K. Nair, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), the full-fledged commercial operation of the port will be a reality by the first of next year. Ahead of the opening of the port, the State government has also begun steps to start industrial parks in the capital to catalyse industrial growth. 

Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, a major infrastructure project promoted by the State government in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, which is one of the largest private sector investments in the State, is being developed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL).  

