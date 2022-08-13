Shikha Chauhan secures her second victory in rapids

ADVERTISEMENT

Shikha Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh made rapid strides in the Chalipuzha on Saturday, winning the first prize in the women’s extreme slalom pro category. The 19-year-old was the winner of the opening day’s slalom pro completion too.

Organisers said she was the winner of the Rapid Rani title in the last edition of the Malabar River Festival. Considering her consistent performance in the rapids, she would be able to retain the title in 2022 as well, they said.

In the men’s category, canoe slalom athlete Shubham Kewat from Madhya Pradesh secured the first prize. He was the winner of a series of national kayaking events organised by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.