Shihab Thangal’s is the final word for IUML, asserts P.K. Kunhalikutty

November 21, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

He was referring to CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan’s comment that a section from IUML was likely to support LDF

The Hindu Bureau

P.K. Kunhalikutty (file) | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty has asserted that the party’s president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal’s will be the last word for the IUML.

Addressing the media at his house at Karathodu near here on November 21, 2023, Mr. Kunhalikutty said that “Panakkad Thangal’s will be the final and unequivocal word or decision of the Muslim League.”

He was referring to CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan’s comment that a section from the IUML was likely to support the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“Mr. Jayarajan, who is a friend of mine, does not know the working of the Muslim League. In our party, there is no word beyond that of our president, Panakkad Shihab Thangal. This has been the tradition. And this will continue to be. I, as a parliamentary party leader of the Muslim League for many years, have never opposed or gone beyond Thangal’s word,” said Mr. Kunhalikutty.

The IUML leader said that the media habit of reading between the lines was giving rise to speculations about the party’s so-called ambivalence. “There is no question about the IUML deserting the United Democratic Front (UDF). We are in the forefront to strengthen the UDF and to counter the LDF and its disastrous policies,” he said.

