Shigella Sonnie bacteria outbreak: Hospitals will be monitored, says Kasaragod deputy district medical officer

Health officials have found the presence of shigella sonnei bacteria in the stool samples collected from children who were hospitalised after being taken ill after consuming shawarma from an eatery at Cheruvathur

The health department has decided to conduct further tests in the case of Shigella Sonnie bacteria, which has been found to cause food poisoning in people who had shawarma and water from an eatery in Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district.

A.T. Manoj, Deputy District Medical Officer said that there is nothing to panic about, but “considering an outbreak of the bacteria, as many people have been admitted to the hospital with the symptoms after consuming the food and water from the eatery, the hospitals have been informed to closely monitor such cases that have symptoms of vomiting, fever and diarrhea,” he said.

Since the test result found the presence of Shigella Sonnie bacteria, the water source used for the eatery will be inspected further. In addition, the health department has decided to inspect water sources in the surrounding areas, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has also collected the samples of food materials and water from the eatery and has sent them to the lab in Kozhikode for testing. The authorities said that depending on the results further action will be initiated against the owner and the management of the eatery. Police have so far arrested three people in connection with the food poisoning case.

The arrest has been made after a 16-year-old Devananda, a native of Karivellur, died after consuming the shawarma from the eatery. More than 30 children also suffered food poisoning and undergoing treatment at various hospitals.