Shigella infection reported again in Kozhikode

Three children found to have its symptoms

Shigella bacterial infection has been reported in Kozhikode after a gap of around a-year-and-a-half as three children from the district were found to have its symptoms.

According to sources, one child from Eranhikkal and two others from Atholi have been infected. Though another child from Eranhikkal has similar symptoms, the test results are yet to be out.

A 11-year-old boy had died to due the infection in the district in December 2020 and many others were taken ill.

The child from Eranhikkal had sought treatment at the nearby government primary health centre for diarrhoea. The infection was confirmed after stool samples were sent for lab tests. The child is reported to have participated in a feast attended by hundreds of people in the area recently. She was under treatment and is reportedly doing fine.

The two children at Atholi belong to the same family and the source of the infection remains unclear as they have not gone out for food in recent days. They were taken to a nearby hospital after they complained of diarrhoea. The samples were subsequently sent for lab tests, which confirmed the presence of the bacteria on Wednesday. Panchayat authorities in both the places said activities such as super-chlorination had been conducted in the waterbodies in the respective areas.

According to the District Medical Officer, the bacteria enters human body through contaminated water and food, and causes shigellosis. Care should be taken to ensure that the water and food being used in these summer months are hygienic. Sanitary napkins and diapers should be scientifically disposed. Swimming and bathing in unclean pools, lakes, and ponds should be avoided. Organisers of feasts should ensure that the food being served is clean and hygienic.