Shigella cases confirmed in Thrissur

May 26, 2022 18:13 IST

Two cases at Govt. Engineering College

The Health department has increased vigil against shigella infection in Thrissur with two cases being reported from the Government Engineering College here.

Two students in the college hostel were confirmed with the shigella bacteria infection. Around 50 students in the college hostel are under observation, according to Health department sources. The department has asked people to be vigilant, though there is no need for panic. Efforts are on to trace the source of infection.

The shigella bacteria causes an infection called shigellosis. People with shigella infection commonly have diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. Shigella is generally transmitted through contaminated food or water, or through person-to-person contact.