Shigella alert issued in Wayanad district

Cases of the disease reported in neighbouring Kozhikode district

The Health Department has issued a shigella alert in Wayanad in the wake of a recent outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Kozhikode district.

Fever, vomiting, dehydration, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea (with stool containing blood) are the symptoms of shigella infection, which could be fatal if not treated on time.

“If the symptoms are seen in infants who are not breastfed, persons with nutrition deficiency, elders, and those recovering from measles, immediate medical help should be sought,” said Health Department sources. If diagnosed with shigella, patients should be given oral rehydration treatment at once for replenishing the fluid level in the body. Sunken eyes, low blood pressure, dry skin, dry mouth, and fall in urine level are the general symptoms of dehydration.

In cases of diarrhoea with repeated vomiting, fever and stool with pus and blood, the patients should be taken to a medical facility.

Maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene is the main preventive measure. Frequent hand washing with soap is important and it should be done before consuming food and after using the toilet. Drinking water should be boiled and soft drinks and juices from street vendors should be avoided.

Food should be kept covered. Those handling food should be extra cautious and should ensure that their hands are washed thoroughly. Patients can infect others if they handle food or water without care.