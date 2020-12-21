Shigella alert issued in Wayanad district

The Health Department has issued a shigella alert in Wayanad in the wake of a recent outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Kozhikode district.
Fever, vomiting, dehydration, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea (with stool containing blood) are the symptoms of shigella infection, which could be fatal if not treated on time.
“If the symptoms are seen in infants who are not breastfed, persons with nutrition deficiency, elders, and those recovering from measles, immediate medical help should be sought,” said Health Department sources. If diagnosed with shigella, patients should be given oral rehydration treatment at once for replenishing the fluid level in the body. Sunken eyes, low blood pressure, dry skin, dry mouth, and fall in urine level are the general symptoms of dehydration.
In cases of diarrhoea with repeated vomiting, fever and stool with pus and blood, the patients should be taken to a medical facility.
Maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene is the main preventive measure. Frequent hand washing with soap is important and it should be done before consuming food and after using the toilet. Drinking water should be boiled and soft drinks and juices from street vendors should be avoided.
Food should be kept covered. Those handling food should be extra cautious and should ensure that their hands are washed thoroughly. Patients can infect others if they handle food or water without care.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath