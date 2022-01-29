Shifting century-old graves in a pathbreaking move

Setting a model, hundreds of graves being shifted religiously for NH 66 expansion at Vettichira

Malappuram district is one of the finest experimental grounds in the State. It has piloted several successful schemes, including Akshaya. And now, the ongoing National Highway 66 expansion too is witnessing a religious and emotional experience that should serve a model for future development of the State.

For the first time in the State’s history, hundreds of graves are being shifted for NH 66 expansion at Vettichira, between Valanchery and Kottakkal. The Vettichira Juma Masjid mahal committee has taken the historic decision to shift a large part of its graveyard for the road expansion.

More than 700 graves, many of them nearly two centuries old, are being shifted religiously and painstakingly. “It is a matter of extreme religious sentiment and anguishing pain. But we are doing it for the sake of the land we live in and the system that governs it,” said A. Bava Haji, president of the mahal committee.

Among the graves being shifted is that of Cherussola Kunhahamed Musliar, a well-respected Islamic scholar who was vice president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, the largest body of Islamic scholars in the State, when he died in 2000.

‘Hardest decision’

The mahal committee decided to demolish the graves on both sides of the existing highway after discussions that lasted for months on end. Heartburning was aplenty at first as each of the 1,100-odd households in the mahal had an emotional link with the graveyard. “This is one of the hardest decisions we took in our lifetime,” said mahal committee secretary K.K.S. Thangal.

About 250 graves were demolished and shifted so far. “We are doing it with great care and sanctity,” said Kunhapu, Ali and Anees, the key gravediggers. They would break open each grave after removing the meezan (tombstone) first in the presence of a member of the family of the dead. The remains collected from the grave would be wrapped in a new piece of shroud and buried in a newly dug grave. “We give utmost respect to the dead, and we do the reburial by following the Islamic tradition,” said Mr. Thangal.

Common reburial

The gravediggers said they had had “indescribable experiences” while opening the graves. But they refused to disclose their experience. “We are not supposed to disclose it,” said Mr. Kunhapu.

Many of the graves being shifted could not be identified. “We are planning a common reburial for all unidentified graves,” said Mr. Thangal. But the reburial is burdensome for the mahal committee both emotionally and financially. It costs more than Rs. 4,000 to shift a grave.

The committee has sought the help of the Waqaf Board. “We have asked the government for help. And we are sitting with our fingers crossed,” he said.