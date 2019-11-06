‘Shift to language pragmatism’

Jurist K.T. Thomas here on Tuesday called for a shift in focus from language fundamentalism to language pragmatism.

He was delivering a speech at Aksharakkoottam, a literary festival organised as part of the Darsana Book Fair in Kottayam on Tuesday.

Cyberisation

Transgender poet Vijayaraja Mallika delivered the keynote address. Tibetan poet Tensing Tsundue led the session.

Writer S.Hareesh inaugurated a seminar during the festival on ‘Malayalam Literature and Cyberisation’.