Shift Saturday training for higher secondary teachers to other days: FHSTA

The Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (FHSTA) has demanded that the teacher training scheduled for June 15 and 22 be shifted to other days since higher secondary classes has a holiday on Saturday.

A petition in this regard has been handed over to the Director of General Education. In the absence of a favourable decision, higher secondary teachers would stay away from the training on these days, the FHSTA said in a statement on Thursday.

The higher secondary classes have school hours from 9 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. five days a week since the periods on Saturdays too have been included in the schedule for Monday to Friday.

