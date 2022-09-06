Kerala

Shift arrangement for PRS

The Computerised Passenger Reservation (PRS) Centres in the Thiruvananthapuram Division of the Southern Railway will function for only one shift (8.00 a.m. to 2 p.m.), similar to the Sunday pattern of working on Thursday, on account of Thiruvonam, a release from Railways has said.  


