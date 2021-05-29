Kerala

Shibu Baby John takes leave from RSP

Shibu Baby John   | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

RSP leader and central committee member Shibhu Baby John has taken leave from the party for “personal reasons.”

The move had triggered intense speculation in political circles, with some quarters insinuating that it could signal a shift to the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Mr. John, who had lost in the Chavara Assembly segment in the recent elections, told a television channel that poll defeat was not a reason to switch sides. He had taken no such decision now.

Mr. John had also stayed away from the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership conference on Friday. He had earlier vehemently blamed “Congress factionalism and organisational frailty” for the front’s debacle.

Mr. John’s absence seemed ominous, given reports that the CPI(M) had made some overtures to the RSP.

Comments
