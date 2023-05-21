ADVERTISEMENT

SHGs for differently abled to be formed: Minister

May 21, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Self-help groups along the lines of Kudumbashree mission will be formed for differently abled people in the State, Minister for Social Justice and Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

“You are not alone in your fight. The government is always with you. It is committed to creating a differently abled -friendly State, where they will not find any hurdles for development in any field. The public offices, vehicles, public spaces and other basic infrastructure have been transformed to suit the needs of the differently abled,” she said.

The Minister was addressing the anniversary celebration of the differently abled alumni association of the Sree Kerala Varma College, on Sunday.

