Shelter home had no permit: Health dept.

PALAKKAD

05 March 2020 23:15 IST

Probe after death of a resident following ‘torture by caretaker’ at Thrithala facility

An investigation conducted by the Health Department has found that 21 residents of the Snehanilayam shelter home at Thrithala had died in the last three years. Post-mortem examination was not done on any of the bodies. Health Department officials said the shelter home had been functioning without any legal permit from either the Social Justice Department or the grama panchayat. The shelter home came under focus, evoking criticism from various quarters and the investigation by the Health Department, in the wake of the death of a resident after he was allegedly tortured by the caretaker.

Many injuries

On the basis of a complaint filed by the relatives of Siddeek, who died two days ago, the police continued their inquiry into his death. The police said they were waiting for the post-mortem results. Siddeek died at a private hospital at Thrissur on Tuesday. Preliminary inquiries had found that he had suffered contusions on his body, and had internal injuries. The police on Thursday recorded the statements of the surgeon who conducted the post-mortem.

