Shell out more for private vehicles as new tax regime kicks in from April 1

March 28, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Prepare to shell out more for new private vehicles as the new vehicle tax regime will kick in from April 1 in the State. As a result, those who are planning to buy new vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, will have to pay more. However, the revised tax regime as per Finance Bill, 2023 gives a breather to the stage and contract carriages as they are permitted to operate within the State with significant reduction in the tax per passenger seat. On the other hand, people will have to pay extra for purchasing new vehicles for their personal use, with a substantial increase in one-time tax for new registration of private vehicles.

For instance, motorcycles and bicycles of all categories having purchase value up to ₹1 lakh (other than electric vehicles) will have to pay a one-time tax of 13% of the purchase value of the vehicle from April 1 against the currently applicable 11%. Similarly, the one-time tax on motorcycles having purchase value above ₹1 lakh and up to ₹2 lakhs (other than electric vehicles) has been increased by 2%. This will, in turn, cause an extra tax burden of ₹2,000-₹4,000 for vehicle owners.

The one-time tax on motor cars and private service vehicles for personal use having purchase value more than ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh (other than electric vehicles) is 13% of the purchase value of the vehicle compared to the previous 11%. It means an additional tax burden of ₹5,000-₹10,000 per vehicle. However, the Motor Vehicle department in an order made clear that those who forwarded their application for new registrations and fancy numbers before March 31, 2023 will need to pay only the existing tax rates. The revised tax will be applicable only to applications from April 1.

Similarly, some stage and contract carriages operators have paid the per passenger seat tax for the next fiscal in advance as per the existing higher rates. The higher rates paid for per passenger will be adjusted during the time of the next payment as per the revised tax, which is relatively less compared to existing rates, said the order.