Shehin, Latheesha Ansari fight odds to pursue Civil Services dreams

For Latheesha Ansari and Shehin, there were more odds to surmount than most other aspirants on the road to the Civil Services examination. At the LBS Institute of Technology in the capital city, the examination centre, they were seen speaking to each other in the afternoon about how they had fared in the morning session.

The Hindu had reported last week that Kottayam-resident Latheesha, suffering from pulmonary hypertension, needs to take along a bulky oxygen cylinder with her to the exam hall, due to her condition which requires round-the-clock oxygen support.

Collector’s gesture

Following the report, the District Collector had intervened to ensure that the health department would arrange a portable oxygen concentrator temporarily for her when she reached the capital city.

“However, we reached late and could not contact the person concerned. I had to depend on the oxygen cylinder during the first exam. But, before the afternoon exam, we got in touch with the person and I did use it for a while for oxygen support. I am thankful to the authorities for responding to my concerns. The Kottayam Collector has already sanctioned a new portable concentrator, the tendering process for which is going on,” said Latheesha, who was also diagnosed with Osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease) at birth. This is her first attempt at the Civil Services, with her illness preventing her from attempting in the previous two years.

Shehin, was born with delayed motor milestones, a condition in which a child does not develop required motor skills at the expected age, and is also suffering from rheumatic arthritis.

Cricket commentator

A resident of Kottayam, this is his third attempt at the Civil Services, a dream he has been nursing since he was in Class 12. He completed his master’s in political science from St. Thomas College, Pala.

“Cricket is my passion. I do commentary for inter-collegiate cricket tourneys. Sourav Ganguly is my favourite cricketer,” says Shehin, who is an avid reader of The Hindu.