Shehala’s father blames it on school, hospital

Abdul Azeez, father of Shehala Sherin who died following a snakebite in her classroom, said he lost his child because of the negligence of the Government Sarvajana Higher Seconday School authorities and the doctors at the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Azeez said the school authorities had informed him around 3.36 p.m. on Wednesday while he was at court in Sulthan Bathery that his daughter had injured her leg after getting caught in a crack in the classroom. They never mentioned snakebite.

“When I reached the school in 10 minutes, she was sitting on a chair and a tourniquet was tied above two small marks on her leg,” Mr. Azeez said. A discolouration was found near the wound , he said.

“Soon I took her to a private hospital and later to the taluk hospital at Sulthan Bathery. A junior doctor at the emergency section attended to my child.” The doctor told me that at least 45-minute observation was needed to ensure if it was a snakebite. Meanwhile, she vomited and the doctor advised him to take her to the medical college hospital in Kozhikode.“Though I requested the doctor to administer an anti-venom, the doctor refused saying there were many procedures to administer it,” Mr. Azeez said.

“En route to Kozhikode she felt uneasy and was taken to the Vythiri taluk hospital, where doctors advised us to take her to another hospital nearby. However, we lost her on the way.”