Shedding light on milkweeds’ annual migration

30 September 2021 22:43 IST

Journey of butterfly species is linked to monsoons

At the onset of northeast monsoon, thousands of milkweed butterflies begin their annual migration in southern India. But not much is known about this phenomenon.

Now, the Ferns Nature Conservation Society(FNCS), an NGO based in Wayanad, has come out with some interesting findings on the journey of the winged beauties through a citizen science project.

The NGO has found that six species of milkweed butterflies, including Dark Blue Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Crow, Double-branded Crow, Striped Tiger, and Plain Tiger, begin their ecologically significant journey in October-November, with the onset of the northeast monsoon, from the plains to the Ghats, and in April-June, just before the advent of the southwest monsoon, from the Ghats to the plains.

Danaine Watch

“We launched the project Danaine Watch to understand the migration better. The project has made a head start and important data regarding this migration have been collected,” says P.A. Vinayan, president, FNCS.

“We could collect data from 1,119 locations from southern India, including the Nilgiri Biosphere reserve,” he says.

Along with details on the butterfly species, their numbers and migratory routes, data on larval host plants and nectar plants are also being documented. A primary butterfly migration map has also been drafted after compiling the data collected under the project with published information dating back to late 19th century.

“Since the migration attracts public interest, The project is being taken forward with the help of students and volunteers. Eco clubs of many schools are involved in collecting data on butterfly migration,” says Mr. Vinayan.

Volunteers in many parts of southern India followed the butterflies on vehicles and collected information about their migratory routes. The data for the project have been collected through web forms and tools such as Open Data Kit, KoBo and social media platforms. The popular citizen science platform iNaturalist was included this year to upload data, he says.

Camps for tagging the migrating butterflies with the support of the Forest Department are also on the anvil, says Mr. Vinayan.

Butterfly enthusiasts can upload their observation on the migration in the Danaine Watch project through the iNaturalist web portal or contact through WhatsApp numbers 9846704353, 9497402761.