Shedding light on milkweeds’ annual migration

Journey of butterfly species is linked to monsoons

At the onset of northeast monsoon, thousands of milkweed butterflies begin their annual migration in southern India. But not much is known about this phenomenon.

Now, the Ferns Nature Conservation Society(FNCS), an NGO based in Wayanad, has come out with some interesting findings on the journey of the winged beauties through a citizen science project.

The NGO has found that as many as six species of milkweed butterflies, including Dark Blue Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Crow, Double-branded Crow, Striped Tiger, and Plain Tiger, begin their ecologically significant journey in October-November, with the onset of the northeast monsoon, from the plains to the Ghats, and in April-June, just before the advent of the southwest monsoon, from the Ghats to the plains.

Danaine Watch

“We launched the project Danaine Watch to understand the migration better. The project has made a head start and many an important data regarding this migration have been collected,” says P.A. Vinayan, president, FNCS.

“We could collect data from 1,119 locations from southern India, including the Nilgiri Biosphere reserve,” he says.

Along with details on the butterfly species, their numbers and migratory routes, data on larval host plants and nectar plants are also being documented. A primary butterfly migration map has also been drafted after compiling the data with published information dating back to late 19th century.

“ The project is being taken forward with the help of students and volunteers. Eco clubs of many schools are involved in collecting data on butterfly migration,” says Mr. Vinayan.

Butterfly enthusiasts can upload their observation on the migration in the Danaine Watch project through the iNaturalist web portal or contact through WhatsApp numbers 984670453, 9497402761.