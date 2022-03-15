Shed excessive consumerism: CM

Pinarayi inaugurates State-level World Consumer Rights Day

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has raised caution against excessive consumerism and wastage of resources that denied the right of others to utilise them. While striving to make the State a consumer-friendly one, the government had a clear view on consumers’ rights, he added.

He was speaking while inaugurating the State-level World Consumer Rights Day celebrations organised by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here on Tuesday.

Mr. Vijayan highlighted the challenges posed by digital transactions in spite of the several opportunities it provided for e-commerce ventures. Efforts must be made to sensitise consumers of the pitfall of online transactions.

Launching five initiatives on the occasion, the Chief Minister said 50,000 small-scale commercial outlets would be inspected across the State to detect malpractices as part of Operation Jagratha. Officials will ascertain whether the traders displayed the prices of the products, provided bills for items sold and ensured accuracy while weighing them.

The other programmes that were launched included Operation Kshamatha to inspect 1,000 petrol pumps, an application to ensure transparency in inspecting ration outlets, installation of GPS tracking devices in vehicles transporting essential commodities from godowns to ration outlets, and the extension of the e-office system in 101 district and supply taluk offices in the State.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said the department has strived to resolve 99% of the nearly 83 lakh complaints it received during the last 10 years. No efforts were spared to ensure transparency in its functioning.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who was chief guest on the occasion, said a proposal is being considered to include lessons on consumer laws and rights in school curriculum. Transport Minister Antony Raju, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president K. Surendramohan and Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu also spoke.