She Taxi services to run Statewide from today

She Taxi services will be available across the State from Monday.

An off-campus initiative of the Gender Park under the Social Justice and Women and Child Development Department, the service will be available to all, without any gender discrimination, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja was quoted in a statement. The services will begin in association with the Gender Park, She Taxi Owners’ and Drivers’ Federation, and Global Track Technologies.

Executive cab services are also being provided to employees of firms in Technopark and Infopark.

However, with other vehicles becoming available, relaxations announced during the lockdown will not available any more.

To avail the She-taxi service, contact the 24x7 call centre numbers 7306701400 and 7306701200 or download the She Taxi app.

Women interested in joining the She Taxi scheme can register on http://www.myshetaxi.in/ myshetaxi.in or the app ‘shetaxi driver.’