Kerala

She Taxi comes to elderly’s aid

From Sunday, She Taxi will come to the aid of the elderly and the ill who are facing difficulties in the wake of the lockdown in the State.

Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja said here on Saturday that those who live alone and are ill and the elderly can make use of the She Taxi service to buy medicines and keep hospital appointments. The service will be available initially in a 15-km radius in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode. Those in need can call the centralised call centre on 7306701200 and 7306701400.

People who need medicines can contact the call centre and send a doctor’s prescription through WhatsApp to these numbers. The service will be free for below the poverty line cardholders.

