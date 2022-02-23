KPAC Lalitha had firm footing in mainstream and independent cinema

As someone adept in portraying a range of emotions, she was the go-to actress to play character roles, which were almost as important as that of the protagonist

KPAC Lalitha, one of the most versatile actors of Malayalam cinema, could just pull off any character that in one of her memorable roles as Narayani in Mathilukal, she managed to stand out although she was never seen on screen. But her familiar voice from beyond the prison wall, conveying many an emotion, was one of the key elements of the film. That voice, at times breaking with emotion, while at other times radiating mirth and playfulness, was but just one element of her acting skill, which could just take any shape, as required.

The actor, who passed away in Ernakulam on Tuesday night, was 74.

She had been under treatment for various illnesses over the past few months. Born Maheswari Amma, she began her acting career on the stage with the Geetha Arts Club. Her road to fame began after she joined the Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC), a progressive Leftist drama troupe, where she was a part of major plays such as Anubhavangal Palichakal and Mooladhanam.

The name of the drama troupe would soon get attached to her name on screen. Making her film debut with K.S. Sethumadhavan’s Koottukudumbam, she soon found her footing both in mainstream and independent cinema.

As someone who was adept at portraying a range of emotions, almost effortlessly, she was the go-to actress to play character roles, which were almost as important as that of the protagonist. The seeming lack of effort was perhaps a testament to how acting came naturally to her, having been performing since her younger days. In the initial decade, she acted in landmark films in Malayalam, including Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s new wave-pioneering Swayamvaram and Kodiyettam and Padmarajan’s Peruvazhiyambalam.

Through the 1980s and 90s, she became one of the most dependable actors for Malayalam cinema, as evident in her performances in Amaram, Godfather, Manichithrathazhu, Veendum Chila Veetukaryangal, Aniyathipravu, Spadikam, Pavithram and Bharatham. She endeared herself to the audience handling humour and pathos with equal ease.

Manichithrathazhu and Godfather saw her at her humourous best, but she was perhaps best known for her emotionally moving performances, especially in films such as Amaram. In Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal, Spadikam and Aniyathipravu, hardly was there any dry-eye left after watching her moving performances as the protagonist’s mother, almost taking the spotlight away from the protagonists.

She has won two national film awards and four State film awards for her performances.

She was last seen in Home, released in OTT last year. She has also acted in Tamil films including Alaipayuthey, Kaatru Veliyidai and Raja Paarvai. She has been holding the post of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairperson for the past three years. She is survived by son Siddharth, a filmmaker, and daughter Sreekutti. Her husband Bharathan, filmmaker, had passed away in 1998.

A void that cannot be easily filled is often used with many, but when it comes to KPAC Lalitha’s departure, it rings true for Malayalam cinema. She was one of a kind.