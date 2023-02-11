SHE cells to motivate girl engineering graduates in Kerala

February 11, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

Enrolment of girls in the nine government engineering colleges in the State is almost 50%. But only around 30% of the graduates take up jobs in the industry every year, say teachers.

To motivate and help girl students build a fruitful career in engineering, Scheme for Her Empowerment in engineering education, or SHE cells, are now being set up there.

Asked why girls don’t join the workforce, the teachers say that engineering organisations have a job market-related negative perception that prevents women from reaching their full potential. While some girls never get an opportunity to work as an engineer after completing their course, some others tend to leave the profession after two or three years, despite working hard initially and achieving better grades than men. Working conditions and family commitments too may discourage women from entering the field, they point out.

For example, the Government Engineering College, Kozhikode, admitted 175 girls to various courses in 2017-18, of whom only 54 were placed in companies (30.85%). Next year, 179 girls were admitted, of whom 58 got jobs (32.4%). In 2019-20, though 180 girls were admitted, only 24 were given job placements (13.33%). In 2020-21, 184 girls were admitted, of whom 69 got jobs (37.5%). In 2021-22, though 162 girls were admitted, only 40 got jobs (24.69%).

SHE cells organise training programmes, workshops, and camps to improve the personal skills of the students. Individual counselling, group counselling, and career guidance sessions are being held. The girls are given adequate practical skills to take up industrial jobs. They are given opportunities to interact with successful women engineers and entrepreneurs, including former students. They are also motivated to organise co-curricular activities to help them mould themselves as skilful engineers. Awareness about the rules and laws for protection against gender discrimination is also created. The first such cell was launched at the GEC, Kannur, in 2019. The concept is now being extended across all the government engineering colleges in the State.