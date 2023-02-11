ADVERTISEMENT

SHE cells to motivate girl engineering graduates in Kerala

February 11, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

While some girls never get an opportunity to work as an engineer after completing their course, some others tend to leave the profession after two or three years, despite working hard

A S Jayanth

Enrolment of girls in the nine government engineering colleges in the State is almost 50%. But only around 30% of the graduates take up jobs in the industry every year, say teachers.

To motivate and help girl students build a fruitful career in engineering, Scheme for Her Empowerment in engineering education, or SHE cells, are now being set up there.

Asked why girls don’t join the workforce, the teachers say that engineering organisations have a job market-related negative perception that prevents women from reaching their full potential. While some girls never get an opportunity to work as an engineer after completing their course, some others tend to leave the profession after two or three years, despite working hard initially and achieving better grades than men. Working conditions and family commitments too may discourage women from entering the field, they point out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For example, the Government Engineering College, Kozhikode, admitted 175 girls to various courses in 2017-18, of whom only 54 were placed in companies (30.85%). Next year, 179 girls were admitted, of whom 58 got jobs (32.4%). In 2019-20, though 180 girls were admitted, only 24 were given job placements (13.33%). In 2020-21, 184 girls were admitted, of whom 69 got jobs (37.5%). In 2021-22, though 162 girls were admitted, only 40 got jobs (24.69%).

SHE cells organise training programmes, workshops, and camps to improve the personal skills of the students. Individual counselling, group counselling, and career guidance sessions are being held. The girls are given adequate practical skills to take up industrial jobs. They are given opportunities to interact with successful women engineers and entrepreneurs, including former students. They are also motivated to organise co-curricular activities to help them mould themselves as skilful engineers. Awareness about the rules and laws for protection against gender discrimination is also created. The first such cell was launched at the GEC, Kannur, in 2019. The concept is now being extended across all the government engineering colleges in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US