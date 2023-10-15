She campaign inaugurated  

ADVERTISEMENT

October 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal inaugurates the campaign, a special health programme for women, on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

The functioning of Homoeopathy Department, which has been making unique contributions in the field of treatment, is highly commendable, said Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Sunday. He was inaugurating She campaign, a special health programme for women organised at Kottarakara Government Homoeo Dispensary as part of golden jubilee celebrations of the department.

Kottarakara municipal chairperson S. R. Ramesh presided over the function while vice-chairperson Vanaja Rajeev, District Medical Officer Dr. C. S. Pradeep, local self-governments representatives Faisal Basheer, Unnikrishnan Menon, Jolly P. Varghese and Arun Kadampuzha also spoke on the occasion.

