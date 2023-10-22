HamberMenu
 She campaign held  

The special health programme for women is held as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Homoeopathy department 

October 22, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilamel panchayat organised She campaign, a special health programme for women, as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Homoeopathy department.

Kummil dispensary medical officer Aruna Parvathy conducted an awareness class on good health practises, stress management, menstrual health, thyroid, hypertension and diabetics.

Panchayat president Shamina Parambil inaugurated the event and vice president Niyas Mattappalli presided over the function. Around 180 women participated in the programme while disease diagnosis and medicine distribution were also held. Further treatment will be available through government homoeo dispensaries.

