Shastra Vedi demands review of school curriculum

Reforms for improving the quality of school education should not be limited to assessment, evaluation and minimum marks, says Achuthsankar S. Nair, Vedhi president

Published - May 31, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Shastra Vedhi, a pro-Congress science organisation, has called for serious introspection to critically review the theoretical framework of school curriculum, especially at the primary level.

Although it appreciates reforms for improving the quality of school education, it deems it unscientific to limit such endeavours solely to assessment, evaluation and minimum marks.

In a statement, Shastra Vedhi State president Achuthsankar S. Nair demanded a holistic review of the curriculum and also proposed a philosophical reorientation, if found necessary.

“The present examination results obviously do not indicate attainment of skills and knowledge. There is a need to hold a separate exam to elicit this data. Anonymous exams may be conducted each year for this. Instead of stratified sampling, all students can be examined. It should be possible for all the stakeholders to know, for example, how many students, class-wise, district-wise, gender-wise, social-category-wise, medium-wise, can answer 1+1 correctly. This will trigger data-based discussions and research,” he said.

Prof. Nair also raised caution towards student detention, which mandates a minimum mark in all subjects for students to pass the SSLC exams. “Detention will give rise to new issues. Drop-out will possibly increase and the environment in which the dropouts will be growing up is concerning. The argument that detention will basically adversely impact socially disadvantaged groups is logical and worth serious consideration.”

He termed the discussion of student detentions a contradiction, particularly since it came at a time when the government claims to have put in place excellent physical infrastructure in public schools and examination results neared 100%. “We must treat the disease, not the symptom,” Mr. Nair asserted.

