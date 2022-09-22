Vizhinjam Protest: Shashi Tharoor urges Govt to not use force

Though the continued obstruction of access to the port site is problematic, he called on the government to resolve the problem through negotiation

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 22, 2022 13:32 IST

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo Credit: PTI

Shashi Tharoor MP has urged the Kerala State government to not use force on the fishermen agitating against the Vizhinjam International Seaport. In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Tharoor said the need of the hour is a democratic and peaceful solution through dialogue, adding that the use of force must always be the last resort.

Backdrop

He wrote to the Chief Minister against the backdrop of the Sub Divisional Magistrate’s directive to remove all illegal obstructions, including the protest sheds, erected in front of the gate of the Vizhinjam Seaport construction site. “I strongly believe that the resolution of, and response to, a peaceful mass agitation must be conducted through a process of consultation and negotiation, rather than by resorting to the use of force. This has been, and must remain, the norm in any democratic society” said Mr. Tharoor.

Tharoor’s letter

Though the continued obstruction of access to the port site is problematic, he called on the government to resolve the problem through negotiation. The peaceful agitation and the genuine demands laid out by the representatives of the coastal people must be dealt with sympathetically, except for the demand to stop the work at the port. While the order of the court must be respected, it is also the duty of the civilian government to work towards resolving these issues through discussion and negotiation.

“I, therefore, call on the Chief Minister to instruct the law enforcement agencies not to resort to any form of force till such time as renewed consultations are made with the leaders of the Samara Samithi with the goal of finding a fair resolution,” said Mr. Tharoor. The fishermen have been protesting against the port and stalling the work for over a month, alleging that work has aggravated the sea erosion along the coastline of Thiruvananthapuram.

Also read: Study finds no correlation between coast erosion and Vizhinjam port project

