ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor responds to backlash on ‘memorable day in Wayanad’ remark

Updated - August 04, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 02:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Mr. Tharoor had toured the landslide-hit regions on August 3, and posted a short video titled ‘Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad’

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on August 4 responded to the social media reactions to his “memorable day in Wayanad’‘ tweet saying that ‘memorable’ means something that is “unforgettable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter sixth day; chances of finding survivors remain bleak

“For all the trolls: definition of ‘memorable’: Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. Thats all i meant,” Mr. Tharoor, who is the Thiruvananthapuram MP, tweeted on X.

Mr. Tharoor had toured the landslide-hit regions on August 3, and posted a short video titled ‘Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad.’

But his choice of the word ‘memorable’ had attracted a backlash on social media, which prompted his response on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Touring the villages of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Puncharimattam on Saturday, Mr. Tharoor observed that Ground Zero “was emotionally devastating.” “It is hard to imagine what these people have gone through in the Wayanad landslides. Some of their stories are painful beyond belief. Yet they find the strength to carry on. The resilience of the human spirit!” he had tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US