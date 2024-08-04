Shashi Tharoor responds to backlash on ‘memorable day in Wayanad’ remark

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on August 4 responded to the social media reactions to his “memorable day in Wayanad’‘ tweet saying that ‘memorable’ means something that is “unforgettable.”

“For all the trolls: definition of ‘memorable’: Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. Thats all i meant,” Mr. Tharoor, who is the Thiruvananthapuram MP, tweeted on X.

Mr. Tharoor had toured the landslide-hit regions on August 3, and posted a short video titled ‘Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad.’

But his choice of the word ‘memorable’ had attracted a backlash on social media, which prompted his response on Sunday.

Touring the villages of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Puncharimattam on Saturday, Mr. Tharoor observed that Ground Zero “was emotionally devastating.” “It is hard to imagine what these people have gone through in the Wayanad landslides. Some of their stories are painful beyond belief. Yet they find the strength to carry on. The resilience of the human spirit!” he had tweeted.