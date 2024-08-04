GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shashi Tharoor responds to backlash on ‘memorable day in Wayanad’ remark

Mr. Tharoor had toured the landslide-hit regions on August 3, and posted a short video titled ‘Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad’

Updated - August 04, 2024 02:25 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 02:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on August 4 responded to the social media reactions to his “memorable day in Wayanad’‘ tweet saying that ‘memorable’ means something that is “unforgettable.”

Also Read: Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter sixth day; chances of finding survivors remain bleak

“For all the trolls: definition of ‘memorable’: Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. Thats all i meant,” Mr. Tharoor, who is the Thiruvananthapuram MP, tweeted on X.

Mr. Tharoor had toured the landslide-hit regions on August 3, and posted a short video titled ‘Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad.’

But his choice of the word ‘memorable’ had attracted a backlash on social media, which prompted his response on Sunday.

Touring the villages of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Puncharimattam on Saturday, Mr. Tharoor observed that Ground Zero “was emotionally devastating.” “It is hard to imagine what these people have gone through in the Wayanad landslides. Some of their stories are painful beyond belief. Yet they find the strength to carry on. The resilience of the human spirit!” he had tweeted.

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.