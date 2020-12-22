Sharp rise in new cases in two districts

KOTTAYAM

22 December 2020 23:30 IST

Kottayam registers 760 cases and Pathanamthitta 546, three districts post 11 deaths

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise at a rapid rate in Kottayam with 760 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 757 persons, including seven health workers, contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 88 children and 120 persons aged above 60.

With 72 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally while Erumeli followed closely with 71 cases.

Kurichy reported 32 cases while Vakathanam had 25 cases.

With 474 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,241 active cases.

546 in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta recorded a sharp surge in fresh cases with 546 persons testing positive on the day.

Of the fresh cases, 481 persons contracted the virus through local contact and among these, the contact source of 69 cases was yet to be identified.

Among the local bodies, Pathanamthitta municipality led the tally with 34 cases, closely followed by Pandalam-Thekkekara with 32 cases.

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19 patients died in the district, taking the total number of deaths to over 150. The victims were identified as an 80-year-old Ayiroor native, a 65-year-old Paramadam native, a 57-year-old Malayalappuzha native, a 51-year-old Peringara native, a 72-year-old man from Naranamoozhi and a 71-year-old Pathanamthitta native. Of this, the 65-year-old from Pramadam drowned in the Achencoil river and tested positive post death.

With 208 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 3,958 active cases.

498 in Kollam

Kollam reported 498 new cases, two deaths and 279 recoveries on Tuesday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day include 490 contact cases, one NRI, five health workers and two persons with no known source.

The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of a 64-year-old Kulappadam resident and a 58-year-old Kizhakkanela resident are due to COVID-19. The district currently has 14,055 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 5,46,397.

While 912 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 1,32,619 primary and 12,256 secondary contacts of the patients.

329 in Alappuzha

Alappuzha registered 329 cases on the day. It also recorded three COVID-19-related deaths.

Among the fresh cases, as many as 315 patients contracted the virus through local transmission. The source of infection of another 10 people remains unidentified. Three persons who came from other States and one from abroad also tested positive. A total of 212 persons recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,182.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha bureaus)