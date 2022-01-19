Sharp rise in cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

19 January 2022 20:24 IST

3,604 test positive on Wednesday

Thrissur recorded a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients with 3,604 testing positive on Wednesday. The test positivity rate is 32.86%.

The district recorded 2,622 patients on Tuesday and 1,861 on Monday. Test positivity rate on Monday was 36.57% and 31.01% on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

It is festival season in central Kerala. Most of the temple and church festivals take place from the month of January. The police have imposed stringent measures to control crowd at festivals. Religious institutions have been asked to avoid celebrations and conduct the festivals as rituals. The health department too has strengthened preventive measures.

There are 39 active clusters in the district. They included educational institutions, hostels, health institutions, and police stations. Nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate preventive measures at the assembly constituency level.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme for students in schools will not be implemented in the district. This is because 85% of the students between the age of 15 and 18 have already been vaccinated. The facility for vaccinating the remaining 15% of students will be arranged at health camps itself.