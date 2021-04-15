Sharp increase in COVID cases in Thrissur

Thrissur

15 April 2021 19:50 IST

Thrissur Medical College has imposed restrictions for patients and treatments

In the wake of a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the district, Thrissur Medical College has imposed restrictions for patients and treatments.

“The surgeries, which are not emergencies, will be avoided. Considering the safety of people, bystanders of patients should take COVID vaccination. Admission will be restricted according to the number of beds. The same bystander at the time of admission should continue till discharge of the patient. Visitors have been strictly prohibited,” said principal of the medical college in a press release.

The district has been reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. In all, 704 cases were reported on Thursday. There are 4,199 active cases in the district. As many as 77 people from the district were undergoing treatment in other districts.

So far, 1,09,735 cases have been reported from the district. On Thursday, 691 people contracted the disease through contact. The patients include 93 people above the age of 60 and 39 children below the age of 10. There are 2,707 people under home care.

In all, 4,66,388 people have taken the first dose of vaccine in the district, while 51,389 people have taken the second one.

As Thrisur Pooram, which attracts a huge number of people, is nearing, the Health Department as well as the police have raised concerns about possible hike in COVID-19 cases. COVID negative certificate has been made compulsory for those attending the Pooram. Children will not be allowed to attend the event and the celebrations will be held under tight police security.