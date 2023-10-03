HamberMenu
Sharon Raj murder case | Prime accused seeks transfer of trial to Tamil Nadu

Greeshma, who is accused of poisoning Sharon Raj, has sought to shift the trial from Neyyattinkara in Kerala to Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu

October 03, 2023 03:07 am | Updated 03:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal

A 22-year-old woman, the prime accused in the Sharon Raj murder case, has moved the Supreme Court for transfer of the trial from a sessions court in Kerala to a court in Tamil Nadu.

Greeshma, who is accused of poisoning Sharon Raj, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, has sought to shift the trial from Neyyattinkara in Kerala to Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

According to the prosecution, they were in a relationship and Sharon was not prepared to let her marry another man. The police case is that she conspired with her mother and maternal uncle to poison Sharon.

In her transfer petition, Greeshma, represented by advocate Sriram Parakkat, said the “place of enquiry and trial is beyond the jurisdiction of Kerala because the offence, according to the materials on record, took place within the jurisdiction of Tamil Nadu, and therefore, the court of ordinary jurisdiction for trial of the accused is the Nagercoil sessions court”.

“That it is pertinent to mention, according to the police report, the conspiracy to administer poison, the procurement of poison, the mixture of the poison into the neutral material and administration of the poison took place within the jurisdiction of the Palukal police station within Tamil Nadu,” the petition submitted.

