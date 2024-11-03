Sharon Raj murder case: key digital evidence links Greeshma to the poisoning

The prosecution in the high-profile Sharon Raj murder case has unveiled critical digital evidence against the prime accused S.S. Greeshma, who is accused of poisoning him with a drink laced with a deadly herbicide.

The trial commenced on October 15 at the Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara, nearly two years after the alleged incident on October 14, 2022.

Greeshma from Ramavarmanchirai in Kanyakumari, allegedly lured Sharon to her home with the intent to provide him a lethal mix of paraquat, a potent herbicide, and an Ayurvedic tonic. The murder plot emerged after Sharon refused to end their relationship, despite the formalisation of Greeshma’s marriage to a soldier from Nagercoil.

Sharon, a resident of Muriyankara near Parassala, succumbed to multiple-organ failure on October 25, eleven days after ingesting the poison, which severely damaged his kidney, liver and lungs.

During the trial proceedings on Saturday (November 2,2024), special public prosecutor V.S. Vineeth Kumar presented extensive digital evidence recovered from the mobile phones of both the victim and the accused. Notably, it was revealed that Greeshma had allegedly scoured the web to learn more about the herbicide and its impacts in the human body, roughly three hours before administering the toxic drink.

Fatal dose

Buttressing the prosecution’s claims, Aruna R., Head of Internal Medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, testified that even a small dose of 15 ml of paraquat can be fatal, emphasising the absence of any antidote for such poisoning.

Before the poisoning incident, Greeshma allegedly attempted to execute her plan using various methods, including “juice challenges”. The investigators found that she had first offered Sharon a mango juice mixed with several paracetamol tablets in Neyoor in Kanyakumari. The plan turned futile after the bitter taste of the juice forced Sharon to spit it out.

Further evidence was presented regarding Greeshma’s online research into the harmful effects of excessive paracetamol consumption, conducted on the same day. Moreover, a hotel manager from Thirparappu in Kanyakumari, where the couple had resided twice, provided testimony relevant to the case.

Greeshma’s mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair are co-accused, facing charges of evidence tampering. The trial is set to resume on Monday (November 4).

