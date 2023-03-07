Sharon murder accused lured the victim to her house and fed him the poisoned drink: chargesheet

March 07, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S.S. Greeshma, the prime accused in the sensational Sharon Raj murder case, “lured” him to her house with the intention of feeding him a potent mix of herbicide and an Ayurvedic tonic, the Crime Branch has stated in its chargesheet submitted in the court. It adds that Ms. Greeshma’s mother and uncle abetted in destroying evidence in the case.

The charge sheet submitted recently by the Crime Branch (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police Rasith V.T. at the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court – II, elaborates on the multiple attempts that were allegedly made by the prime accused to murder Sharon Raj of Parassala after he refused to withdraw from their affair after the former’s engagement to a Nagercoil-native soldier.

According to the investigators, Sharon was aware that he had been poisoned by Ms. Greeshma. He apparently revealed to a relative while undergoing treatment that he had been given ‘kashayam’ (Ayurvedic tonic) that was spiked with an unknown substance.

The victim, the probe concluded, had gone to the prime accused’s house on October 14 after being lured to her house by her a day ago. The couple used to maintain a physical relationship, the chargesheet states.

While Sharon soon left the house with a friend after vomiting and complaining of uneasiness, the prime accused allegedly discarded the herbicide containing paraquat, a toxic chemical, after removing the label on the container. While Ms. Greeshma threw it in a rubber plantation behind her house in Deviyode in Kanyakumari, her uncle Nirmal Kumar, the third accused, took the container to a spot far away in Ramavarmanchira in an alleged bid to destroy evidence. Ms. Greeshma’s mother Sindhu, the second accused, was aware of what had transpired, the police claimed.

Following the incident, Ms. Greeshma deleted her chat contents with Sharon from her mobile and also scoured the internet on Google and YouTube to learn whether the deleted chat history could be recovered. Sharon died after suffering from multiple-organ failure. The poison had apparently damaged his kidney, liver and lungs.