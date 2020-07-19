Share it with this desi application

Ashwin Shenoy.

KOLLAM

19 July 2020 23:57 IST

Student develops file-sharing app in place of banned Chinese ones

For all those missing Xender and SHAREit, the file-sharing apps which are among the Chinese apps banned in the country, a student of the Amrita School of Engineering, Amritapuri, here has come up with a new option.

Simple, secure

Ashwin Shenoy, a second-year Computer Science student, has developed an application named BayJDO which he calls “a lightweight, simple yet fast, and secure web application that allows us to transfer files directly between devices, without requiring users to instal dedicated apps or create a special Wi-Fi hotspot.”

The only condition

Transferring files using BayJDO has only one prerequisite — the devices need to be in the same network.

Once the devices are on the same network (or hotspot), they can go to bayjdo.com (or use the PWA installed) and both of them may get an ID and QR Code. Then, anyone of the two can scan the QR Code on the other and send files to each other.

BayJDO uses WebRTC to reliably facilitate an end-to-end encrypted peer-to-peer file transfer, the technology which was originally introduced by Google and now being popularised in videoconferencing apps, including Google Meet.

Immediate task

“BayJDO will soon be supporting one of the first of its kind, Group-Watch-Together feature, banking on the WebTorrent/WebRTC streaming technology we already have,” the aspiring techie claims.

No login required

He adds that the app would be advertisement-free and open sourced.

“It will not be asking permission for tracking any user info and will not even require a login. In fact, it will not require a back-end database to offer these core functionalities. All that will be needed is a light-weight WebRTC signalling server. This, therefore, also brings down the cost of hosting the app and allows it to achieve my goal of being totally advertisement-free,” the Computer Science student says.