Sharadambal temple Navaratri fete from Sunday

PALAKKAD

The 11-day Navaratri celebrations of Sri Sharadambal Temple here will begin on Sunday. Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham Dharmadhikari Karimpuzha Raman said on Friday that elaborate programmes were chalked out for the festival.

Apart from the special religious rites as part of the Navaratri festival, there will be cultural programmes on all days. Varsha Meenakshi will present Sadhu Sankeerthana Lahari on Monday evening. Ambikapuram G.K. Sivaraman will lead a Carnatic music concert on Tuesday.

Uma Venugopal will sing on Wednesday. Sree Dhanya and party will stage a bhajan on Thursday. On Friday, Jalaja Sree and Meenakshi Mathur will present a Carnatic music concert.

M.R. Sivarama Krishnan’s Thayambaka will be the attraction on October 1. Lakshmi Narayana Bhagavatar and Ramana Bhagavatar will present bhajan on October 2. Durga from Govindarajapuram will deliver a spiritual lecture on October 3. The Nurani/Thondikulam Brahmana Mahila Samajam will present bhajan on October 4.