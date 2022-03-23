Shankaracharya united India spiritually: Governor

Sree Shankaracharya had spiritually united the country that lay fragmented politically and culturally, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day national seminar on ‘Contributions of Sankara Madoms of Kerala to Sanskrit Literature’ at Thekke Madam Lakshmi Mandapam here on Wednesday.

“Even after 1,000 years, we are trying to learn the depth of Sree Shankaracharya’s words. Even our future generations will find the relevance of his words with respect to their times,” the governor noted.

Gandhiji had said that one has to learn Sanskrit to know about oneself. The national seminar would help people to know more about Vedas and Sanskrit, he noted.

The three-day seminar was organised by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for he Arts and the Amnayapeedham Charitable Trust. Eminent scholars will present papers in the three- day seminar.

Veteran educationist Chitran Namboodirippad, who presided over the function, pointed out that for more than 1,000 years, the madams have been serving the spiritual needs of the people. Mayor M.K. Varghese delivered a special address. Vasudevananda Bhahmananda Bhoothi (Moopil Swamiyar, Thekke Madam) blessed the function.

Thekke Madom, Thrissur, is one of the ancient centres of Advaitha Vedanta in Kerala. This madom was established by Padmapadacharya, the first disciple of Sree Shankaracharya. Sree Sankaracharya’s disciples established four madoms in Thrissur. At present, three of the madoms are situated in Thrissur. Of them, two are sanyasi madoms and one is a Veda Padasala. These madoms have made remarkable contributions in the field of Veda and Vedanta.

Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi will address the valedictory on Friday.

End.mini