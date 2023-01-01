ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shankara and Guru belong to same ascetic lineage’

January 01, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Both Adi Shankara, the Vedanta philosopher, and Sree Narayana Guru, the saint, and social reformer, belong to the same ascetic lineage of the country, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

While stating that both have put forward the same vision, Mr. Muraleedharan said in a release here on Sunday that the attempt by Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh to create a division in Hindu dharma should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.

Mr. Rajesh had said that Shankaracharya, who gave Advaita Vedanta to the world was the exponent of the caste system during a function at the 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Madhom, while Gurudeva had worked tirelessly to weed out the cast system from the society. His words show the intolerance of Communists towards ancient Indian traditions and philosophy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that it was false propaganda by the Communists aimed at wooing the votes of a section by creating divisions, the Union Minister said that even a hundred Communist manifestos cannot match the Indian philosophy propagated by Adi Shankara and Sree Narayana Guru. The Shankara darshan was also taught by Guru through his ideal “Pala matha saravum Ekam”, said Mr, Muraleedharan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US