Shankar Mohan resigns as director of film school in Kottayam

January 21, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Students of K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts have been on a strike since December 5, 2022, demanding resignation of Shankar Mohan

The Hindu Bureau

In the eye of the storm over alleged caste discrimination in academia, Shankar Mohan has stepped down as director of K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Thekkumthala, in Kottayam.

Mr. Mohan reached the office of the Chief Minister in Thiruvanathapuram around 12 noon on Saturday and handed over the resignation letter, according to official sources, a copy of which has been forwarded to Minister of Higher education R. Bindu.

Students of the State-run film school here have been protesting since December 5, 2022, demanding the resignation of Mr. Mohan over alleged caste discrimination and forcing a group of women workers into domestic labour.

Mr. Mohan, however, has denied all charges. Meanwhile, he received the firm support of Adoor Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the institute, right from the beginning of the protests. The protesters also staged a demonstration last month at the venue of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later, the State government appointed a two-member committee, led by former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar, to inquire into the allegations. Though the committee submitted its report a week ago, the State government was yet to act on the same.

Mr. Mohan, however, had already hinted that he was not too keen on continuing in the post in view of the unending protests. At one point, he also lashed out at the committee for preparing the final report without hearing his side.

