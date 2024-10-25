GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shanib withdraws, to campaign for Sarin

Published - October 25, 2024 08:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Expelled Youth Congress leader A.K. Shanib said he would not contest in the Palakkad Assembly byelection. He announced his move after a meeting with Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent candidate P. Sarin here on Friday.

Mr. Shanib had walked out of the Congress after criticising the leadership, particularly Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, for his one-upmanship in the party. Soon after his ouster, he announced that he would contest against Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad.

Mr. Shanib said here on Friday that he was withdrawing as his candidature would split Dr. Sarin’s votes. He said he would campaign for Dr. Sarin.

