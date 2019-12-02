Shane Nigam issue may be solved soon

A solution to the ban imposed by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association on actor Shane Nigam seems imminent with trade bodies in the Malayalam film industry agreeing to accelerate the talks to resolve the issue.

A meeting involving representatives of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), Kerala Film Producers Association, and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) is expected to be held here this week to sort out the controversy.

Controversy

The producers had decided to ban the actor after he stirred up a controversy by shaving off his hair and beard, thus disrupting the shooting of the under-production movie Veyil in which he was to appear in different looks. The producers had also decided to shelve Veyil and another under-production flick Kurbani, besides demanding compensation to the tune of ₹7 crore from Mr. Nigam for what they alleged breach of contract and irresponsible behaviour from him.

Edavela Babu, secretary of AMMA, said the representatives of the producers’ association had called up to enquire whether a joint meeting could be held on December 5 to discuss the issue. The actor’s mother had handed over a letter to the association of artistes seeking its support to lift the ban and to find an amicable solution. The directors’ union under FEFKA had also requested its apex body to intervene in the issue after the directors of Veyil and Kurbani requested the union’s help in completing the two movies without delay. The federation had sought the cooperation of the producers’ association in resuming the shooting of both the films.