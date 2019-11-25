Shane Nigam in trouble again

Actor Shane Nigam may be in for a tough time, as the youngster’s latest antics seem to have infuriated the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), which mediated an uneasy truce between the actor and one of its members recently.

A meeting of the KFPA scheduled here on November 28 and 29 is likely to deliberate over the issue.

“This cannot be accepted,” was how one senior association member described the latest development.

Mr. Nigam’s recent social media images with his tonsured head and beardless face are dubbed provocative, as it amounts to throwing a spanner in the shooting of his latest movie, Veyil.

The KFPA and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had to intervene after the actor came up with a social media video about an alleged threat from Joby George, producer of Veyil, and a voice clip of the phone call the producer had with him.

The conversation was after the producer took offence at the actor’s decision to cut his hair for another movie violating an alleged understanding.

Following the mediation, the actor had resumed shooting for the film last week but left it alleging harassment by the director. “The shooting remains disrupted and since the producers association has already intervened in the matter, I would leave it to them. About 80% of the movie has been completed and once the actor cooperates, it could be wrapped up quickly,” said Mr. George, who felt that had the actor behaved in a mature manner the film would have been over long ago.

‘AMMA unaware’

Edavela Babu, secretary of AMMA, said that the latest developments had not been brought to the notice of the association.

Mr. Nigam could not be contacted as his mobile phone remained switched off.