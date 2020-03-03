Shane Nigam agrees to pay compensation to producers

Actor Shane Nigam has agreed to pay compensation to the producers of the movies Veyil and Qurbani, the shooting of which were suspended midway following differences between him and the producers.

An executive committee meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) was held here on Tuesday to resolve the issue.

Compensation

Shane Nigam informed the committee that he was ready to pay the compensation. Kerala Film Producers’ Association had asked for a compensation of ₹1 crore from the actor.

Senior actor Mohanlal, president of AMMA, said that the issue would be resolved amicably.