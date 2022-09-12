Shamseer calls for support of members

Newly-elected Speaker of the Kerala Assembly A.N. Shamseer on Monday assured the government and the Opposition of his ‘‘support and encouragement” as permitted by the rules and precedents of the House.

Addressing the Assembly after his election, Mr. Shamseer said it was the duty of the Opposition to be critical of the government in areas where it disagreed with it and cooperate with the government in areas where possible. Likewise, the ruling side had the responsibility to be receptive to criticism and conduct Assembly business by taking the Opposition into confidence, he said.

Mr. Shamseer noted that the Assembly was moving closer to the goal of a ‘paperless Assembly’. He sought the support of all members to streamline the functioning of the Assembly and its various committees. The work of the panel tasked with making recommendations in this regard was in its final stages, he said.

Congratulating the new Speaker, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed the hope that Mr. Shamseer would set new models and ensure that the burning issues affecting the people got reflected in the House.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said he did not have the opinion that the Speaker should be a referee or an impartial person. But at the same time, while the Speaker had the duty to ensure that the constitutional obligations of the government were carried out, it was equally important that he protected the rights of the Opposition, he said.