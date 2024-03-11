Shama Mohamed shares her official designation on FB in response to Sudhakaran’s comment

March 11, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KANNUR

In a recent turn of events, tension has escalated between All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Shama Mohamed and Congress leader and Kannur Lok Sabha constituency candidate K. Sudhakaran.

The rift emerged as Mr. Sudhakaran publicly disowned Ms. Mohamed’s affiliation with the party, asserting that she is “nobody” within the Congress ranks. This assertion was made in response to Ms. Mohamed’s critique of the Congress party’s alleged neglect of women representation on its candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The controversy gained momentum when Ms. Mohamed, undeterred by Mr. Sudhakaran’s remarks, took to social media to share her official designation as an AICC spokesperson. Through Facebook, she prominently displayed her picture on the list of party spokespersons, sparking speculation among netizens about Mr. Sudhakaran’s awareness of the party’s spokespersons.

‘Sidelining of women’

The feud was ignited by her criticism of the Congress leadership’s failure to include women on the party’s candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Expressing disappointment over the lack of female representation, she voiced concerns about the sidelining of women within the party hierarchy.

Furthermore, Ms. Mohamed highlighted the broader issue of gender disparity within party events, alleging that women are often relegated to secondary roles and denied significant platforms.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the clash between Ms. Mohamed and Mr. Sudhakaran underscores underlying tensions within the Congress regarding issues of representation and leadership dynamics.