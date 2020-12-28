Shakakumari’s murder was a ‘premeditated’ one, say police

Arun assaulted his wife before electrocuting her

The Vellarada police have arrested 28-year-old Arun in connection with the death of his wife Shakakumari in Karakkonam on Christmas night.

Arun of Pathamkallu in Neyyattinkara, who has been in police custody since Saturday, has been charged with murder. The investigation team, which firmly believed the case to be a ‘premeditated’ murder, will produce the accused at a local court on Monday to remand the accused.

The post-mortem examination on Sunday revealed electrocution to be the cause of death. Strengthening its case, the police also awaited the findings of officials from the Electrical Inspectorate on Monday.

According to the police, Arun allegedly confessed to have assaulted the 51-year old woman late on December 25.

“After the couple were involved in an argument over having children, Arun attacked her by hitting her on the nose and attempted to strangulate her in the bedroom. He later dragged her to the sitting room where she was electrocuted using a live wire that was connected to the electricity meter. Blood stains were found in both rooms. Arun waited until around 6 a.m. to alert the neighbours and take the body to a hospital,” an officer said.

While the police believed that Arun married Shakhakumari with an eye on her property, the financial transactions of both were being examined. They had married in October following four years of friendship.