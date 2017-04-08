Shajahan’s arrest: mother warns of indefinite stir

L. Thankamma, the 79-year-old mother of civil litigant K. M. Shajahan, has threatened to go on an indefinite agitation in front of Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, from Monday if the police continued to press ‘false charges’ against her son.

The police had arrested Mr. Shajahan along with four others on Wednesday on the suspicion of having exploited the cause of E. S. Mahija, the mother of Jishnu Pranoy, to ‘foment trouble’ in front of the Police Headquarters where she arrived to stage a sit-in protest.

SUCI activists Shajir Khan, Mini, Sreekumar and self-styled spiritualist Himaval Bhadrananda, alias ‘Thokku’ Swamy, are the other detainees.

Mr. Shajahan had embraced media glare first as private secretary to V. S. Achuthanandan, later as his harshest critic and more recently as a vociferous third party opponent in the law suit to discharge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin corruption case.

Consequently, Mr. Shajahan’s arrest has become a subject of public debate and discussions in the social media and on television whether he was a victim of political vendetta.

The SUCI has launched an agitation in front of the Secretariat to highlight what it viewed as a brazen infringement on basic civil liberty.

The organisation said Mr. Shajahan and their workers had come separately to express their solidarity with Ms. Mahija in her emotionally charged struggle to secure justice for her son.

Shajir Khan, Sreekumar and Mini who accompanied Ms. Mahija had a political past of championing the rights of students in private colleges since their campus days.

Neither Mr. Shajahan or the SUCI have any link with Bhadrananda. The spiritualist’s supporters have claimed that he had come to meet the State Police Chief.

The police have charged the detainees with conspiracy to breach public peace in a notified security zone and assault on law enforcers. They have moved the court for the custody of the accused for further interrogation.